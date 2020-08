Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 14:14 Hits: 4

Ukraine's Interior Ministry says it has detained two suspects for questioning about a recent arson attack in Kyiv that targeted a car used by investigative journalists from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukrainian-police-detain-two-suspects-in-arson-attack-against-rfe-rl/30803993.html