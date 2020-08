Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 15:11 Hits: 4

Iran has agreed to allow inspections of two sites where nuclear activities are suspected to have taken place in the past, the heads of Iran's state nuclear agency and the UN atomic watchdog say.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-to-allow-access-to-suspected-nuclear-sites/30804075.html