Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 14:20 Hits: 2

During the 2016 GOP presidential primary, Donald Trump was relentless in his attacks on Sen. Ted Cruz, insulting the far-right Texas senator’s wife, Heidi, and promoting the conspiracy theory that…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/former-ted-cruz-communications-director-slams-coward-senator-for-supporting-trump-and-hopes-republicans-get-wiped-out-in-november/