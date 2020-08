Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 15:00 Hits: 2

One of the most nail-biting presidential elections in U.S. history came in 2000, when Americans were unsure whether Democratic Vice President Al Gore or Republican Texas Gov. George W. Bush…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/reporters-explain-why-the-2020-presidential-election-could-be-even-crazier-and-more-chaotic-than-the-bush-gore-florida-recount-of-2000/