Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 15:23 Hits: 6

Vice President Mike Pence deserves much of the blame for the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — which has now claimed nearly 180,000 lives in the United States.…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/damning-report-reveals-how-mike-pence-wasted-valuable-time-after-taking-over-response/