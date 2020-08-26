Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 13:47 Hits: 4

At least two people have died and one was injured in a shooting during anti-racism protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The local police said it is investigating the incidents. The identities of the victims, however, have yet to be released.

The shooting happened before midnight on Tuesday during the demonstrations that, for the third consecutive day, take place in this city to protest the aggression suffered by a Black man at the hands of police officers.

Citizens protest the attack suffered by Jacob Blake, who remains admitted to the Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee in serious condition after being shot several times by the police in an event that was recorded on video and has caused a commotion throughout the U.S.

The new riots began almost two hours after the curfew began at 8:00 p.m. in Kenosha, a city of almost 100,000 people about sixty miles north of Chicago.

Some links to use to advocate for Jacob Blake / financially support him, his family, and people protesting in Wisconsin: https://t.co/D1oG54x0UW August 26, 2020

Initially, the police tried to disperse a group of protesters that had gathered in front of the Palace of Justice. Arguing that this rally was "illegal," the officers fired tear gas at the citizens while dozens of riot police came out from the building's main gate to attack the demonstrators.

The incident in which Blake was injured came just days after massive protests in memory of George Floyd, who was killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis (Minnesota) on May 25.

On Monday, to contain social unrest, Governor Tony Evers deployed the National Guard to Kenosha in Wisconsin, a state that is under a night curfew.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Two-Killed-in-Shooting-on-Third-Night-of-Wisconsin-Riots-20200826-0003.html