Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 14:23 Hits: 3

Rwandan prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a former official suspected of being among the architects of the country's genocide. Aloys Ntiwiragabo was recently found living in Orleans, south of Paris.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rwanda-seeks-arrest-of-genocide-suspect-living-in-france/a-54705752?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf