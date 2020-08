Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 14:48 Hits: 3

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said there was "no reason to doubt" German doctors' finding that Navalny had likely been poisoned. Russia has yet to open a criminal probe into the case, despite international pressure.

