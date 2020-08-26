Nigeria: New clashes after security forces break up meeting of Biafran separatists

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 15:27 Hits: 5

At least two officers and up to 21 civilians were killed in a clash between Nigerian security forces and members of the separatist group the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the city of Enugu, Nigeria on August 23. While the final number of casualties and wounded has not yet been confirmed, viral videos posted online show some victims of the clash. IPOB has called for retaliation for what they call the murder of their people, while police maintain that they only reacted once IPOB members shot first.

