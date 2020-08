Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 12:59 Hits: 3

VATICAN CITY: The faithful will be readmitted to Pope Francis' weekly general audiences from SepĀ 2, a Vatican statement said on Wednesday (Aug 26), as the Holy See slowly lifts restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of people traditionally attend the weekly Wednesday ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pope-vatican-general-audience-resume-covid-19-13055998