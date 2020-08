Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 14:48 Hits: 3

ANKARA: Turkey has given passports to a dozen Hamas members in Istanbul, a senior Israeli diplomat said on Wednesday (Aug 26), describing the move as "a very unfriendly step" which his government would raise with Turkish officials. Speaking days after Turkey's president met visiting Hamas leaders ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-gave-hamas-members-passports--israel-says-13056234