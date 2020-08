Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 15:52 Hits: 6

Three people were shot by an unidentified man on the third night of protests in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The governor has dispatched 250 National Guardsmen to Kenosha, while other Wisconsin politicians call for more.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2020/0826/My-son-matters-Third-day-of-Kenosha-protests-after-shooting?icid=rss