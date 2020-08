Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 12:00 Hits: 3

Advocates of free and open societies must not only stand up to assaults on their values by Chinese President Xi Jinping and other like-minded leaders. They also must show that they still believe in liberal democracy themselves.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/defending-liberal-democracy-against-china-threats-by-chris-patten-2020-08