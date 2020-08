Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 14:19 Hits: 3

Policymakers should not throw up their hands in despair because climate policy is too complicated. Rather, they need to look beyond mainstream economics and engage with people who understand complex systems, in the same way that they listen to epidemiologists and doctors during a pandemic.

