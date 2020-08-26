RNC Night 2: Trump Loyalists Family Members Ignore COVID Death Toll Flout Election Laws

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 12:36 Hits: 4

At the second night of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, speakers largely ignored the devastating public health and economic crisis facing the country as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus nears 180,000 and tens of millions of Americans are out of work and struggling to pay for food and housing. We feature excerpts from the night, which included praise for President Trump’s actions in the Middle East and more dire warnings about a Joe Biden presidency, as well as several speeches that appear to violate the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using their office for partisan political activity.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/26/rnc_2020_night_2