The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

RNC Night 2: Trump Loyalists Family Members Ignore COVID Death Toll Flout Election Laws

Category: World Hits: 4

Seg2 trump wh citizenshipceremony2

At the second night of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, speakers largely ignored the devastating public health and economic crisis facing the country as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus nears 180,000 and tens of millions of Americans are out of work and struggling to pay for food and housing. We feature excerpts from the night, which included praise for President Trump’s actions in the Middle East and more dire warnings about a Joe Biden presidency, as well as several speeches that appear to violate the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using their office for partisan political activity.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/26/rnc_2020_night_2

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version