Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 08:52 Hits: 8

MELAKA: Allegations that the new logo for Melaka United Football Club (MUFC) is plagiarised from existing designs should be probed before it leads to backlash, says former Melaka chief minister Adly Zahari.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/26/look-into-allegations-football-club-logo-is-plagiarised-says-ex-melaka-cm