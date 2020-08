Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 09:00 Hits: 14

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday hit back at a U.N. women's rights panel that said some U.S. states limited access to abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic, rejecting its interference and the notion of "an assumed right to abortion".

