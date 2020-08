Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 08:51 Hits: 8

Myanmar expanded a lockdown in conflict-wracked Rakhine state to cover four more townships on Wednesday, halting the movement of about 1 million people as the number of coronavirus cases climbs steadily.

