Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 08:12 Hits: 10

ATHENS (Reuters) - Dozens of migrants have been rescued from a boat off the Greek island of Halki, the coast guard said on Wednesday, in one of the biggest operations of its kind in the country in months.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/26/dozens-of-migrants-rescued-off-greek-island