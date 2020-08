Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 01:40 Hits: 1

The coronavirus pandemic has presented American colleges with a seemingly no-win dilemma: Do they resume in-person learning — which, if done wrong, could put thousands of students at risk — or only conduct classes remotely, exacting a financial…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/the-presents-colleges-and-universities-with-a-no-win-situation/