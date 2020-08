Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 02:34 Hits: 3

You might have thought it would be hard to outdo the absurdity of Kimberly Guilfoyle screaming at the top of her lungs to an empty auditorium on the opening night…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/pam-bondis-performance-at-the-rnc-took-the-gops-absurdity-to-new-heights/