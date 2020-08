Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 13:36 Hits: 1

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny could have been poisoned with an unknown nerve agent, according to doctors at Berlin’s Charité hospital. How do such substances work and how can nerve poisoning be treated?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/was-alexei-navalny-poisoned-with-novichok/a-54690217?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf