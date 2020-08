Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 21:22 Hits: 1

The man, dubbed "the butcher of Nouabale Ndoki" park in the Republic of Congo, is set to spend the next 30 years in prison. The park is a refuge for the region's rare forest elephants and is protected by UNESCO.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/congolese-elephant-poacher-sentenced-to-30-years/a-54697087?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf