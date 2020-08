Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 22:57 Hits: 1

Laura threatens to wreak havoc along the US Gulf Coast with winds of more than 110 mph forecast when it makes landfall late on Wednesday or early Thursday. Some have warned the hurricane could directly hit Houston.

