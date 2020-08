Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 23:55 Hits: 1

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers warned against the path of "damage and destruction" as Kenosha faces escalating unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The Blake family lawyer said he may never walk again.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-wisconsin-governor-declares-emergency-ahead-of-new-protests/a-54697254?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf