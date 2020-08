Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 01:52 Hits: 3

The UN blocked a bid by the Trump administration to reimpose sanctions on Iran due to lack of consensus. The move drew angry rebuke by the US envoy to UN who accused other members of supporting "terrorists."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-security-council-rejects-us-demand-to-snapback-sanctions-on-iran/a-54697653?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf