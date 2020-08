Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 04:53 Hits: 4

Two prominent lawmakers in Hong Kong have been arrested over their role in the anti-government protests last year. Both are opposition lawmakers of the Democratic Party and vocal critics of Beijing.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-police-arrest-2-pro-democracy-lawmakers-over-2019-protests/a-54697937?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf