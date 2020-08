Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 20:54 Hits: 1

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency, saying he would deploy more state National Guard troops, as the city of Kenosha braced for a third night of unrest following the shooting of a Black man by police.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200825-wisconsin-governor-declares-state-of-emergency-after-nights-of-unrest-over-police-shooting