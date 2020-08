Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 02:53 Hits: 4

North Korean state media on Wednesday showed leader Kim Jong Un at a meeting of a top committee issuing warnings about the coronavirus and a looming typhoon, following international speculation over his state of health.

