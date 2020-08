Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 06:45 Hits: 3

Two prominent Hong Kong opposition lawmakers were among more than a dozen people arrested on Wednesday in a police operation focused on last year's huge protests, part of a widening crackdown against the city's democracy camp.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200826-police-arrest-two-hong-kong-pro-democracy-legislators-for-alleged-roles-in-2019-protests