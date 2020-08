Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 06:55 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: A PAS lawmaker has suggested that local authorities limit parking space at premises selling alcohol to ensure that customers opt for public transport or e-hailing services after drinking.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/26/limit-parking-space-where-people-drink-says-pas-lawmaker