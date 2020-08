Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 20:28 Hits: 1

California braced for more lightning storms that could spark dozens of new blazes after over 600 wildfires in the last week burned an area three times the size of Los Angeles.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/california-braces-for-more-lightning-as-wildfires-kill-7-13049442