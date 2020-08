Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 22:51 Hits: 1

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey's navy will not back down as Greece "sows chaos" in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, where the countries have deployed frigates in an escalating rhetorical confrontation over overlapping resource claims.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/erdogan-says-greece-sowing-chaos-in-mediterranean-13049322