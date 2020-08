Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 01:11 Hits: 1

Argentina confirmed a record 8,713 new cases of coronavirus on Monday and 381 resulting deaths in just 24 hours, as the Latin American nation battles a surge of contagions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/argentina-reports-record-number-of-covid-19-cases-and-deaths-13049858