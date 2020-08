Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 11:39 Hits: 1

Kentucky Fried Chicken is temporarily suspending its long-time advertisement slogan "it's finger lickin' good", calling it inappropriate in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation where personal hygiene has become top priority to stem transmission.

