Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 11:57 Hits: 1

British drugmaker AstraZeneca has begun testing an antibody-based cocktail for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, adding to recent signs of progress on possible medical solutions to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-astrazeneca-antibody-treatment-13051318