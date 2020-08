Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 18:32 Hits: 1

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of president Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement by Flavio's spokesman.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eldest-son-of-brazil-s-president-tests-positive-for-covid-19-13052796