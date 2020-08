Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 23:21 Hits: 3

The chairman of a Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee announced on Tuesday an investigation into whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's appearance at the Republican National Convention breaks federal law and regulations.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/democratic-us-lawmaker-probing-pompeo-republican-convention-13053380