Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

The University of Cambridge is aiming to start clinical trials of its possible coronavirus vaccine in the autumn after it received 1.9 million pounds in funding from the British government, the university said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-cambridge-university-uk-finding-13053566