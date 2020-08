Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 00:34 Hits: 4

YouTube said Tuesday that video removals soared in the second quarter of this year as the company relied more on software to enforce content rules to protect workers from the pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/youtube-video-removals-soar-as-software-enforces-rules-13053616