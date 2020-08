Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 00:54 Hits: 3

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Rome on Tuesday and urged Beijing to release two citizens of Canada it has detained, Ottawa said.

