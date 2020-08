Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 06:47 Hits: 4

A prominent female Afghan film director who is also an actress and senior police officer was recovering from bullet wounds on Wednesday after unidentified gunmen shot her as she was being driven through the capital, Kabul, her husband said.

