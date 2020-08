Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 15:51 Hits: 1

Hurricane Laura is forecast to hit the Texas and Louisiana coasts on Wednesday or Thursday with winds of 115 mph and a Category 3 ranking. Some coastal communities are considering evacuation under threat of tidal flooding.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2020/0825/What-we-know-about-Hurricane-Laura-barreling-toward-the-South?icid=rss