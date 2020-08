Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 18:42 Hits: 1

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has won respect for her handling of the pandemic, in contrast with U.K. leader Boris Johnson, leading to a resurgence of pro-independence sentiment in Scotland. If Ms. Sturgeon's party wins a majority in May, she would likely push for a referendum.

