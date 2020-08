Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 18:45 Hits: 1

More youthful Thais are breaking a taboo by challenging a monarchy that holds back democracy. Their brave demand for free speech is itself an embrace of civic liberty.

https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2020/0825/The-egalitarian-impulse-in-Thailand-s-protests