Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020

Although massive current spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic seems justified, policymakers will have to address the mounting public debt once the crisis has passed. Policymakers will be strongly tempted to impose an interest-rate ceiling on financial institutions, but conditional tax increases would be preferable.

