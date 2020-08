Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 16:25 Hits: 1

Although it was always predictable, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko's threat to unleash a violent crackdown on the country's expanding protest movement represents an ominous harbinger of what may await the country. But Lukashenko may lose his bet on the loyalty of the security forces.

