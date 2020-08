Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 10:30 Hits: 1

Africa is becoming a new COVID-19 epicenter. Unless the European Union urgently rethinks its protectionist trade policies, a sharp uptick in food insecurity will turn the COVID-19 crisis into a catastrophe.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-common-agricultural-policy-hurts-africa-covid19-by-muhammed-magassy-2020-08