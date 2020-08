Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 11:09 Hits: 1

Each new day of protests works against Russia’s long-term interests in Belarus, and fuels distrust and hostility toward the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin should openly express solidarity with Belarusian society instead of cautiously supporting President Alexander Lukashenko.

