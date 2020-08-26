The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Want to talk about whoever wanders in to talk at the RNC tonight? Here's your place

The Republican National Convention is sure to be full of more truly horrific surprises tonight, but here’s what they say is going to happen. Melania Trump will “headline,” and maybe she’ll finally fulfill that promise to explain her immigration status. But probably not. Also, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will break every norm that every secretary of state has observed, and appear to endorse his boss, flouting a policy he himself put in place. This speech might also be illegal. The House is investigating.

Rand Paul will also be there. And Eric and Tiffany Trump. And of course the orange one himself. It’s gonna be a barn-burner, folks, starting sometime around  8:30 PM ET and running on Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube as well as the networks and cable news.

